The city of McAllen plans to sue the state over a law governing cell phone and other wireless service towers. State law SB1004 says cities can’t charge fees when companies place wireless towers in the public right of way. McAllen city attorney Kevin Pagan says SB1004 removes a local city’s right to regulate public land use. McAllen Mayor Jim Darling believes the potential loss in fees is around $813 million each year. The law goes into effect on September 1st.