McAllen Woman Charged-6 Months After Suspected Drunk Driving Death
McAllen Woman Charged-6 Months After Suspected Drunk Driving Death

McAllen Woman Charged-6 Months After Suspected Drunk Driving Death

38-year-old-cynthia-arias-heredia
Cynthia Arias Heredia

A McAllen woman is behind bars after being formally arraigned in the suspected drunk driving death of a motorcyclist – an accident that happened last July. 38-year-old Cynthia Arias Heredia was brought before a judge Thursday and charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of 42-year-old Milton Carlos Solano, also of McAllen.

Mission police say just before noon July 8th, Heredia turned into a shopping center along East Griffin Parkway – in front of Solano, who smashed into Heredia’s vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle. A blood test showed Heredia had a blood-alcohol level of point-one-nine, more than twice the legal limit.
The delay in her arraignment was due, in part, to the length of time it took to obtain the results of Heredia’s blood test.

