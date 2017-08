Almost five months after the deadly hit-and-run accident, a McAllen woman has gone to court to plead not guilty. 23-year-old Elena Cristal Cavazos is charged with intoxication manslaughter, accident involving death, and failing to stop and render aid in the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Terence Hicks.

Hicks was struck as he walked near Business 83 and Whalen Road in McAllen back in March, and Cavazos kept on going. Police say Cavazos was intoxicated at the time.