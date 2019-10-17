McAllen Woman Indicted In Health Care Kickback Scheme

A McAllen woman has been charged in an apparent scheme in which doctors were paid to refer Medicare and Medicaid patients to a home health care agency. 44-year-old Claudia Haro is charged in a federal indictment with paying illegal kickbacks and lying to federal agents.

Haro is accused of delivering cash payments to physicians, and in return, coming away with Medicare and Medicaid beneficiary referrals to an unnamed home health agency she was associated with.

The indictment says Haro and unidentified co-conspirators operated the kickback scheme from 2011 through 2016. It’s unknown how much money changed hands.