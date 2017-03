A McAllen woman has been charged in an apparent drunk driving and hit-and-run death. It happened early Sunday morning in the 14-hundred block of West Business 83, where a 61-year-old man was struck and killed.

McAllen police later arrested 23-year-old Elena Cristal Cavazos, who was jailed on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. The name of the victim is not yet being released.