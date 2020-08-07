McAllen Woman Missing, Abusive Husband Jailed

A McAllen man is behind bars while authorities search for his missing wife. 40-year-old Richard Ford is being held in the Cameron County jail after being arrested on South Padre Island.

Police had initially responded to a disturbance Thursday afternoon at a home in north McAllen where witnesses say Ford had forced his wife, 37-year-old Melissa Banda, into his SUV.

Authorities tracked the vehicle to Beach Access 5 on South Padre Island, where they spotted Ford and took him into custody. There was no sign of Banda. Ford is being held on charges of harassment and violating a protective order.