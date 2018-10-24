McAllen Woman Nabbed In Huge Oklahoma Meth Bust

A Valley woman is one of two people in custody following one of the largest drug seizures in Oklahoma.

Police in Norman this week found more than 1,200 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in the fuel tank of a tractor-trailer rig parked at a motel. The street value of that amount of liquid meth is estimated at almost $4.5 million.

Police arrested the truck driver, a 36-year-old Chicago man, and a passenger – 21-year-old Jasmine Morales of McAllen. Both are facing charges of aggravated drug trafficking.