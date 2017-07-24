Home LOCAL McAllen’s Humanitarian Reimbursement Request Lands On Governor’s Desk
McAllen’s Humanitarian Reimbursement Request Lands On Governor’s Desk
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

McAllen’s Humanitarian Reimbursement Request Lands On Governor’s Desk

0
0
Immigration Overload Hot Spot
now viewing

McAllen’s Humanitarian Reimbursement Request Lands On Governor’s Desk

silver-alert-banner
now playing

Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care

ISRAELI MEDIA CAMERAS TO SECURE HOLY SITE
now playing

Israeli Media: Cameras May Secure Holy Site

Black Women Guns
now playing

Black Women Picking Up Firearms For Self-Defense

AFGHANISTAN ATTACK
now playing

EU Condemns Deadly Afghan Attacks

JAROD KUSHNER
now playing

Kushner Leaves Capitol After Interview On Russia

James Matthew Bradley Jr.
now playing

Driver Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted

body found
now playing

Man Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

The Latest: Father Says Time To Let Charlie Gard Go

1024_home-for-sale_1200x675
now playing

US Home Sales Fell In June; Would-Be Buyers Can't Find Homes

It’s now in the governor’s hands. The city of McAllen has sent an application formally requesting to be reimbursed the more than half-million dollars it spent to provide humanitarian aid during an immigration spike into the Rio Grande Valley.

Tens of thousands of Central Americans surged into the region starting in the spring of 2014 as they fled rampant and deadly gang violence in their countries. The reimbursement monies have been long delayed amid confusion over whether McAllen was eligible for the funds. It’s since been confirmed that the money will be reimbursed through FEMA’s State Homeland Security Grant Program, and will be disbursed through Governor Abbott’s Office. It’s not clear, though, when that will happen. Abbott says the request must still be processed and determined how it matches with state law.

No related posts.

Related Posts
silver-alert-banner

Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

jsalinas 0
James Matthew Bradley Jr.

Driver Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted

jsalinas 0
body found

Man Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video