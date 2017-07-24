McAllen’s Humanitarian Reimbursement Request Lands On Governor’s Desk

It’s now in the governor’s hands. The city of McAllen has sent an application formally requesting to be reimbursed the more than half-million dollars it spent to provide humanitarian aid during an immigration spike into the Rio Grande Valley.

Tens of thousands of Central Americans surged into the region starting in the spring of 2014 as they fled rampant and deadly gang violence in their countries. The reimbursement monies have been long delayed amid confusion over whether McAllen was eligible for the funds. It’s since been confirmed that the money will be reimbursed through FEMA’s State Homeland Security Grant Program, and will be disbursed through Governor Abbott’s Office. It’s not clear, though, when that will happen. Abbott says the request must still be processed and determined how it matches with state law.