McCain Feeling Well, Returning After Holidays
NATIONAL

(AP) – Sen. John McCain says he’s feeling well and is looking forward to returning to work in Washington after the holidays.
The Arizona Republican tweeted late Monday morning his “thanks to everyone for your support & words of encouragement!”
McCain, the Armed Services Committee chairman, is battling brain cancer and has returned to Arizona where he’ll undergo physical therapy and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic.
He’ll miss this week’s vote this week on the tax bill. But GOP leaders are likely to have enough Republicans to pass the measure.
McCain, 81, was admitted last week to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to receive treatment for the “normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy.”

