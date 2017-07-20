Home NATIONAL McCain Friend Says He’s Focused On Recovering
McCain Friend Says He’s Focused On Recovering
McCain Friend Says He’s Focused On Recovering

McCain Friend Says He’s Focused On Recovering

(AP) – Sen. John McCain’s best friend in the Senate says the brain cancer diagnosis was a shock, but that the 80-year-old lawmaker is focused now on getting better.  South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says “the-woe-is-me thing isn’t part” of McCain’s DNA. But Graham said Thursday he expects McCain to return to the Capitol only when he is “fit to fight.”

McCain has survived several near-death experiences, including being shot down over Vietnam in 1967 and surviving 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war.  Graham says, “One think John has never been afraid of is death.”  Graham says he spoke to McCain Wednesday evening. The senator is recuperating at his home in Arizona.

