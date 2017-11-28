Home NATIONAL McCain: Politicizing Navajo Event Is An ‘insult’
DONALD TRUMP NAVAJO CODE TALKERS
(AP) – Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona is tweeting that President Donald Trump’s “politicizing” of a ceremony honoring Native American veterans was “an insult to their sacrifice.”

McCain doesn’t cite the president by name in his tweet Tuesday. He says the nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Navajo Code Talkers for helping secure victory over tyranny and oppression during World War II.  He then adds: “Politicizing these genuine American heroes is an insult to their sacrifice.”

During a White House event Monday, Trump revived past mocking comments he’s made about Sen. Elizabeth Warren for claims she made about being part Native American.  Trump said: “We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you.”

