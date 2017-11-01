Home NATIONAL McCain Says He Gave Info To FBI
McCain Says He Gave Info To FBI
McCain Says He Gave Info To FBI

Sens. John McCain And Lindsey Graham Discuss Situation In Yemen
McCain Says He Gave Info To FBI

(AP) — The Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee says he received sensitive information last year and turned it over to the FBI, an apparent reference to news that President-elect Donald Trump was told by intelligence officials about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had  compromising personal and financial information about him.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona said in a statement Wednesday that he examined the contents of the material, was unable to make a judgment about the accuracy and delivered the information to the director of the FBI, James Comey.  McCain said: “That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.”

