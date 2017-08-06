McCain Says He Wanted Comey To Talk Obstruction

(AP) – Sen. John McCain says his sometimes confusing line of questions to fired FBI Director James Comey was aimed at getting Comey to say whether he believes President Donald Trump had obstructed justice.

The 80-year-old Arizona Republican’s performance during the widely-watched Comey hearing lit up social media sites, where many observers posted their confusion or criticism. McCain asked Comey why he was willing to come to a conclusion in the case of Hillary Clinton’s emails, but not the Russia investigation.

McCain said he wants Comey to conclude whether Trump’s interactions with Comey “constitutes obstruction of justice.” Comey has refused to give an opinion on the obstruction question, saying that’s special counsel Robert Mueller’s job.

McCain joked that maybe he shouldn’t stay up late watching the Arizona Diamondbacks. His statement said “I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads.”