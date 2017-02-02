Home NATIONAL McCain Tries To Reassure Australia
McCain Tries To Reassure Australia
NATIONAL
0

McCain Tries To Reassure Australia

0
0
JOHN MCAIN
now viewing

McCain Tries To Reassure Australia

GAS PRICES DROP
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week

LADY GAGA HALFTIME SHOW INTERVIEW
now playing

Lady Gaga Dedicates Her Super Bowl Concert 'for everyone'

GUN SALES
now playing

UPDATE: House GOP Aims To Scrap Obama Rule On Gun Background Checks

white-house
now playing

UPDATE: White House Says Russia Sanctions Remain

DONALD TRUMP-2
now playing

UPDATE: US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' In Australia Deal

prisonbars10
now playing

Punishment Handed Down Against McAllen Man For Child Porn Sharing

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Judge Fired After Drunken Driving Arrest

UN UNITED NATIONS ROUTED IS GROUP
now playing

UN Envoy Says IS Group Will Be Routed Soon In Iraq

Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last September
now playing

German Researchers Claim Discovery Of Nazi Sub Off Azores

e45201767fb94bd0838c2d3a1d7c983f
now playing

Trump Says Bikers Were 'with me all the way'

(AP) – A senior Senate Republican is seeking to assure Australia the U.S. remains a staunch ally following a tense discussion between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona says in a statement that he spoke Thursday morning with Joe Hockey, Australia’s ambassador to the United States.  McCain says he expressed to Hockey his “unwavering support for the U.S.-Australia alliance.”  He says Australia is an important military partner and there is a “deepening cooperation” between the two countries. McCain is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

The White House says Trump was “very strong” in his recent call with Turnbull over an Obama administration deal that would allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the United States.

Related posts:

  1. Australian Leader Insists Deal With US Is Still Good
  2. UPDATE: US: Trump ‘unbelievably disappointed’ In Australia Deal
  3. White House Official Confirms Trump’s Warning About ‘Bad Hombres’
  4. McCain Says He’ll Resist Efforts To Allow Enhanced Interrogation
Related Posts
GUN SALES

UPDATE: House GOP Aims To Scrap Obama Rule On Gun Background Checks

jsalinas 0
white-house

UPDATE: White House Says Russia Sanctions Remain

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP-2

UPDATE: US: Trump ‘unbelievably disappointed’ In Australia Deal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video