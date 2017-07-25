Home NATIONAL McCain’s Return, Heavy With Drama For ‘Obamacare’ Repeal
McCain’s Return, Heavy With Drama For ‘Obamacare’ Repeal
McCain’s Return, Heavy With Drama For ‘Obamacare’ Repeal

McCain’s Return, Heavy With Drama For ‘Obamacare’ Repeal

(AP) – At the twilight of a storied career and battling a brain tumor, Sen. John McCain stands poised to deliver for his party and his president on the issue that’s defined the GOP for the past seven years.
It’s a situation heavy with drama and symbolism. The 80-year-old Arizona senator will return to Washington just days after a cancer diagnosis, to cast what could be the deciding vote Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”
McCain himself campaigned heavily on the “Obamacare” repeal issue last year as he won re-election to a sixth and almost certainly final Senate term. And there could be sweet revenge in defying cancer to undo the signature legislation of the man who beat him for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama.

