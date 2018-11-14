Home NATIONAL McCarthy Chosen To Lead House GOP Next Year
McCarthy Chosen To Lead House GOP Next Year
NATIONAL
0

McCarthy Chosen To Lead House GOP Next Year

0
0
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy
now viewing

McCarthy Chosen To Lead House GOP Next Year

60-year-old Marta Elva Moreno
now playing

Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead

donald trump versus jim acosta
now playing

Fox, Other Media Companies Support CNN In White House Lawsuit

caravan on fence-wall
now playing

Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Defense Secretary James Mattis
now playing

Mattis Defends Use Of Military On US-Mexico Border

Group says strikes damaged dozens of Gaza homes
now playing

Group Says Strikes Damaged Dozens Of Gaza Homes

CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICANS
now playing

Splintered Migrant Caravan Groups Arrive At US Border

US POSTAL SERVICE UNITED STATES POSTAL
now playing

U.S. Postal Service Lost $4 Billion In 2018

Nikolas Cruz
now playing

Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard

MATT WHITAKER
now playing

Justice Dept Defends Legality Of Whitaker As Acting Attorney General

CALIFORNIA WILD FIRES.JPG-1
now playing

Hundreds Still Missing As California Fires Death Toll Rises

(AP) – House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been elected to take over the Republican caucus next year.  The California Republican, an ally of President Donald Trump, fended off a challenge from conservative Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in a closed-door election. Jordan is a leader of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Jordan and McCarthy encountered questions and finger-pointing during a private meeting with GOP lawmakers Tuesday night as the party sorted through the midterm defeat that put House Democrats in the majority for the next two years.

Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin endorsed McCarthy, his deputy, to become GOP leader. McCarthy has served as majority leader since 2014.  McCarthy told reporters before the party elections that “we’ve got a plan” to counter Democrats in the next two years.

Related posts:

  1. Democrat Harder Ousts California GOP Rep. Denham
  2. CNN Sues Trump, Demanding Return Of Acosta To White House
  3. Board Restores Hillary Clinton Lesson
  4. Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard
Related Posts
donald trump versus jim acosta

Fox, Other Media Companies Support CNN In White House Lawsuit

jsalinas 0
caravan on fence-wall

Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

jsalinas 0
US POSTAL SERVICE UNITED STATES POSTAL

U.S. Postal Service Lost $4 Billion In 2018

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video