McCarthy Chosen To Lead House GOP Next Year

(AP) – House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been elected to take over the Republican caucus next year. The California Republican, an ally of President Donald Trump, fended off a challenge from conservative Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in a closed-door election. Jordan is a leader of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Jordan and McCarthy encountered questions and finger-pointing during a private meeting with GOP lawmakers Tuesday night as the party sorted through the midterm defeat that put House Democrats in the majority for the next two years.

Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin endorsed McCarthy, his deputy, to become GOP leader. McCarthy has served as majority leader since 2014. McCarthy told reporters before the party elections that “we’ve got a plan” to counter Democrats in the next two years.