McConnell Again Slams Impeachment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is again slamming the House impeachment of President Trump. On the Senate floor, McConnell suggested Democrats are obsessed about getting rid of Trump. He accused Dems of treating impeachment like a “political toy” and called it a “frivolous game.” McConnell also called it a purely political exercise.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet submitted the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, which is responsible for holding a trial to determine whether Trump is removed from office.

Democrats have raised questions about whether the Republican-led Senate will hold a fair trial. Pelosi is insisting that key witnesses and documents be subpoenaed for the Senate trial.