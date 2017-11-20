McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is renewing his call for the chamber’s ethics committee to investigate Sen. Al Franken after a second woman came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Lindsay Menz told CNN that the Minnesota Democrat grabbed her bottom as the pair posed for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Menz’s allegation comes days after a Los Angeles broadcaster accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.

Her claim could be more troublesome for Franken because the alleged behavior would have occurred after he joined the Senate. The behavior that Leeann Tweeden alleges took place preceded his election.

Franken told CNN he doesn’t remember taking the photo with Menz, but that he feels badly that she felt disrespected. His office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.