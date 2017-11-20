Home NATIONAL McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry
McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry

0
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now viewing

McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry

border patrol agent patch
now playing

Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent's Death

Keystone Pipeline
now playing

Tribe Troubled By Keystone XL Vote In Nebraska

GetFile
now playing

Bush Administration Alums Rising In Trump's Orbit

b890772e-3506-45b4-8d96-77448d498fd9-large16x9_AP17320659314808
now playing

2nd Woman Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Inappropriate Touching

image
now playing

Woman Hurt By Takata Air Bag Urges Owners To Get Cars Fixed

636440317043355439-HealthInsurance
now playing

Hard To Believe: Some Consumers Find Free Health Insurance

shooting-investigation
now playing

Father Of Murdered Rio Grande City Teen Recovering From Gunshot Wounds

1024×1024
now playing

Trump's Ex-Staffer Scaramucci Visits Israel

WireAP_f2a3c2a3e951406db5ea3ba4544baf4c_12x5_992
now playing

White House Open To Striking Health Provision From Tax Bill

5a127e42484e7.image
now playing

Deadline Over For Mugabe To Go; Now Impeachment

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is renewing his call for the chamber’s ethics committee to investigate Sen. Al Franken after a second woman came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.
Lindsay Menz told CNN that the Minnesota Democrat grabbed her bottom as the pair posed for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Menz’s allegation comes days after a Los Angeles broadcaster accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.
Her claim could be more troublesome for Franken because the alleged behavior would have occurred after he joined the Senate. The behavior that Leeann Tweeden alleges took place preceded his election.
Franken told CNN he doesn’t remember taking the photo with Menz, but that he feels badly that she felt disrespected. His office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Related posts:

  1. 2nd Woman Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Inappropriate Touching
  2. White House Open To Striking Health Provision From Tax Bill
  3. Rio Hondo Man Killed In West Texas Crash
  4. No Verdict In Trial Of Deputy Accused Of Abusing Girls
Related Posts
border patrol agent patch

Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent’s Death

Fred Cruz 0
Keystone Pipeline

Tribe Troubled By Keystone XL Vote In Nebraska

Fred Cruz 0
GetFile

Bush Administration Alums Rising In Trump’s Orbit

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video