McConnell Calls Anti-Israel Attitudes Disturbing

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he finds rising anti-Israel sentiments “disturbing,” including by “some of the new members of the House of Representatives.”

The Kentucky Republican was asked Tuesday about freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comment last week that suggested Israel’s supporters are pushing lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to the Jewish state. In response, House Democrats are expected this week to present a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

McConnell noted that the Senate last month passed a provision that would let states penalize businesses that take part in boycotts or divestments of Israel.Omar is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement that promotes various forms of boycotts against Israel.

McConnell says the BDS movement “is a clear example of rising anti-Israel sentiment in our country which is very disturbing and that’s been underscored by comments of some of the new members of the House of Representatives.”