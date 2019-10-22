McConnell Calls Trump Lynching Tweet Unfortunate

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling President Donald Trump’s use of the word “lynching” to describe the House impeachment investigation “unfortunate.”

In a Tweet Tuesday, Trump had compared the House impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine to “a lynching,” essentially likening the horrors of a deadly and racist chapter in U.S. history to a process laid out in the Constitution. The president added: “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching.” His words have brought bipartisan condemnation. McConnell, speaking to reporters, said “that was an unfortunate choice of words.”

McConnell added: “Given the history in our country, I would not compare this to a lynching.”