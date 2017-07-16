Home NATIONAL McConnell Delays Vote On Health Care After McCain Surgery
McConnell Delays Vote On Health Care After McCain Surgery
McConnell Delays Vote On Health Care After McCain Surgery

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with the media ahead of the vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
McConnell Delays Vote On Health Care After McCain Surgery

(AP) — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday he will delay consideration of health care legislation in the Senate, after Sen. John McCain’s announced absence following surgery left Republicans short of votes on their marquee legislation.
McConnell issued his statement not long after McCain’s office disclosed that he had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye, and had been advised by his doctors to stay in Arizona next week to recover.
With McConnell’s health care legislation already hanging by a thread in the Senate with no votes to spare, McCain’s absence meant it would become impossible for the majority leader to round up the votes needed to move forward with the bill next week as planned.

