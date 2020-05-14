McConnell Hits Democrats’ ‘totally unserious’ Relief Bill

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that House Democrats’ $3 trillion economic relief bill is a “totally unserious effort.” The criticism by the Kentucky Republican underscores Washington’s deep election-year gulch over what Congress’ next response to the crisis should be.

Pelosi unveiled the bill on Tuesday. It would be Congress’ fifth and largest package for nursing the dormant economy through the emergency and bolstering the nation’s medical response to the deadly coronavirus.

Eventually the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-controlled House are expected to negotiate over a fresh relief bill. The House plans to approve the measure Friday in what will be a largely party-line vote.