McConnell: Not Much GOP Support For Tariffs On Mexico

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters following the weekly policy lunches on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there’s little Republican support for tariffs on Mexico. Speaking at the Capitol today, McConnell said Republican lawmakers prefer a diplomatic solution before President Trump pulls the trigger on tariffs.

Trump is trying to push Mexico to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. McConnell noted that Republicans are generally not big fans of tariffs. He did not answer questions about whether the Republican-led Senate would try to block imposition of tariffs on Mexico.