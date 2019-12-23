McConnell Not Ruling Out Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is not ruling out witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial – but indicated he was in no hurry to seek new testimony either.

Lawmakers on Monday remain at an “impasse” over the form of the trial by the GOP-controlled Senate after the House voted Wednesday to impeach Trump. Democrats want a commitment that they can call witnesses. But McConnell says he wants the Senate to adopt rules like those used in the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial, in which a few witnesses were only called after both sides presented their cases.

In an interview with “Fox and Friends” the GOP leader says: “We haven’t ruled out witnesses. We’ve said let’s handle this case just like we did with President Clinton. Fair is fair.”á