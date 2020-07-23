McConnell: Republican Stimulus Should Be Ready To Go Soon

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says a Republican stimulus bill should be ready to go early next week. Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell confirmed a “deal in principle” between Senate Republicans and the White House. McConnell acknowledged that the national coronavirus crisis is “not over.” He said the Republican bill will be smart, safe and sustainable.

McConnell stressed that the bill’s focus will be on jobs, healthcare and kids. That would include help for school districts that are struggling with plans for safe reopenings.

McConnell said there will also be more resources for struggling families, hospitals and healthcare workers. The Democratic-led House would also have to approve any stimulus bill before it is sent to President Trump’s desk.