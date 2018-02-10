Home NATIONAL McConnell Rips Dems Again Over Kavanaugh
Senate leaders are bickering over Brett Kavanaugh and the FBI investigation into the U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

In his opening state this morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remarked that Democrats are engaging in the politics of personal destruction, and their only strategy is to delay, delay, delay. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer noted that Republicans control the Senate, so they control the calendar.

Schumer also noted McConnell’s extended delay of the nomination of Merrick Garland that eventually sunk Garland’s chance to be on the high court.

