McConnell Says FBI Didn’t Corroborate Claims

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the FBI’s background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh didn’t corroborate any of the sexual misconduct allegations against the Supreme Court nominee. McConnell says the FBI didn’t uncover information from any witnesses to corroborate the claims against Kavanaugh, including from people his accusers named as eyewitnesses. Kavanaugh denies the allegations. McConnell says senators won’t be “hoodwinked” by those who have tried to “smear” Kavanaugh’s reputation.

The FBI’s confidential report was delivered to the Senate overnight. Senators have to read it in a secure room in the Capitol complex. Senate Democrats says the investigation was incomplete and may have been limited by the White House. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California, says it appears the White House had “blocked the FBI from doing its job.”