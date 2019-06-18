McConnell: US Not Trying To Start War With Iran

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by his GOP leadership team, answers questions on Iran and the withdrawal of acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Trump administration is “certainly not trying to start a war with Iran.”

The Kentucky Republican told reporters at his weekly news conference Tuesday that President Donald Trump is taking a “measured approach” to what he considers Iranian aggression. The United States has blamed Iran for attacks on two tankers in the Persian Gulf. Iran denies that.

Trump also is sending another 1,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East after Iran said it will break the international agreement on its nuclear program. Trump administration officials are set to give Congress a series of briefings on Iran this week.