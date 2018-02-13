McConnell Wants To Pass Immigration Reform This Week

(Washington, DC) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to see immigration reform passed this week. Yesterday, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa joined other Republicans to introduce what he called a “generous and compassionate” plan to fix the immigration issue. The plan provides a solution for Dreamers, who were brought to the country illegally as children.

Today, Leader McConnell said the plan reflects President Trump’s desires for immigration reform, with cuts to family-based migration and the visa lottery program. He added that if Democrats are serious about helping Dreamers, they’ll help get the bill passed this week.