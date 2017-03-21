Home NATIONAL McConnell Warns Republicans On Health Bill
McConnell Warns Republicans On Health Bill
NATIONAL
0

McConnell Warns Republicans On Health Bill

0
0
MITCH McConnell warns Republicans on health bill
now viewing

McConnell Warns Republicans On Health Bill

weekly grand lottery texas
now playing

Mission Man Wins Big Lottery Prize

ICE AGENT DEPT HOMELAND SECURITY
now playing

NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Brownsville Woman On Trial For 2015 Deadly Hit-And-Run

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
now playing

Beauty And The Beast Will Not Return To Cinemas In Kuwait

MARS-2
now playing

Trump Signs Bill Authorizing NASA Funding, Mars Exploration

DAKOTA PIPELINE MAP
now playing

UPDATE: South Dakota Confirms Oil Pipeline Vandalism

LAPTOP COMPUTER
now playing

Turkey Objects To Electronics Restrictions

NO ELECTRONICS IN AIRLINERS ELECTRONIC BAN
now playing

Britain Imposes Ban On Most Electronics On Flights From Mideast

whitehouse
now playing

White House Issues Gag Order To Officials On Budget Details

PAUL RYAN AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Ryan Says Trump Came To Hill To 'close the deal'

(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is warning fellow Republicans of political consequences if they oppose health care legislation coming up for a vote in the House this week.  In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, McConnell says: “I would hate to be a Republican whose vote prevented us from keeping the commitment we’ve made to the American people for almost 10 years now” to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

McConnell sounded confident that the bill will pass the House and come over to the Senate, where it is currently short of votes. McConnell made clear the bill will change in the Senate so it can pass.  And he made clear he expects President Donald Trump to lean on wavering Senate Republicans.

Related posts:

  1. Ryan Says Trump Came To Hill To ‘close the deal’
  2. Trump Warns House Republicans
  3. Already In Peril, Rural Hospitals Unsure On Health Care Bill
  4. GOP Leaders Propose Health Bill Changes To Help Older People
Related Posts
ICE AGENT DEPT HOMELAND SECURITY

NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants

jsalinas 0
MARS-2

Trump Signs Bill Authorizing NASA Funding, Mars Exploration

jsalinas 0
DAKOTA PIPELINE MAP

UPDATE: South Dakota Confirms Oil Pipeline Vandalism

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video