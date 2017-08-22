Home TRENDING McDonald’s To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle
McDonald’s To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle
TRENDING
WORLD
0

McDonald’s To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle

0
0
102557277-mcdonalds-india.1910×1000
now viewing

McDonald’s To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle

iran
now playing

Report: Iran Says Twitter Ready To Talk On Unblocking Site

AR-170829917
now playing

Trump Rebuffs Coal Industry; CEO Claims Promise Broken

1280x720_70821B00-ARXZC
now playing

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

train+crash+0706
now playing

33 People Injured In Train Crash At Station

WireAP_31acd9cf42c84fbb9a76a60e9e77f2a4_12x5_992
now playing

Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea

Spain_Attacks_32215.jpg-2be1a
now playing

Spain Attack Car 'Flagged For Speeding' In Paris

920×920 (8)
now playing

Mattis: IS Militants Caught In Iraq-Syria Military Vise

599aba25b40c7.image
now playing

China Scores Points Off McCain Collision

599b9f447233a.image
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

donald trump
now playing

Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

(AP) – McDonald’s India has announced it will close nearly 170 McDonald’s outlets in northern and eastern India after the American fast food giant decided to terminate a franchise agreement with its Indian partner.

McDonald’s said its partner Connaught Plaza Restaurants violated the terms of the franchise agreement, including reneging on payment of royalties.

Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which runs 169 McDonald’s outlets in northern and eastern India, said Tuesday it is considering legal action in the long-drawn legal battle. In June, it shut 43 McDonald’s outlets in the capital, New Delhi.

McDonald’s said it is looking for a new partner to work with in north India. McDonald’s franchises in southern and western India are run by a separate company.

Related posts:

  1. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  2. Fifth Suspect Apprehended In McAllen Murder
  3. UK Promises To Prosecute Online Hate Crimes Vigorously
  4. Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop
Related Posts
iran

Report: Iran Says Twitter Ready To Talk On Unblocking Site

Roxanne Garcia 0
AR-170829917

Trump Rebuffs Coal Industry; CEO Claims Promise Broken

Roxanne Garcia 0
1280x720_70821B00-ARXZC

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video