South Padre Island residents have elected developer Patrick McNulty as their new mayor. McNulty defeated former assistant city manager Darla Jones in Saturday’s runoff election, taking 56 percent of the vote.

McNulty had finished second to Jones in the 3-person race in a special election May 4th. He will serve the year-and-a-half remaining in the unexpired term of Dennis Stahl who announced in February he would resign the mayor’s post.