Home NATIONAL Media Face Challenges In Rush To Misconduct Reckoning
Media Face Challenges In Rush To Misconduct Reckoning
NATIONAL
0

Media Face Challenges In Rush To Misconduct Reckoning

0
0
2011 Winter TCA Tour – Day 5
now viewing

Media Face Challenges In Rush To Misconduct Reckoning

Mesixo Peso Mexcican bank
now playing

Mexico's Central Bank To Sell More Peso Coverage Contracts

Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty shot at police in PA before dieing
now playing

Motive Of Man Who Shot At Officers Still Under Investigation

SHEILA LEE JACKSON UNITED AIRLINES SEAT CONTROVERSY
now playing

Congresswoman Responds To Airline Controversy

41-year-old Pau Hang
now playing

Feds Charge Man, Say He Sprayed A Foul Liquid At Supermarket

IOWA FIRE HOME FIRE KILLS 4
now playing

Police: 4 Family Members Killed In Christmas Day Fire

Minnesota couple delivers Christmas Day baby on side of road
now playing

Couple Delivers Christmas Day Baby On Side Of Road

California billionaire Henry Nicholas
now playing

It's A Popular Cause, But Victims' Rights Faces New Backlash

President Emmanuel Macron
now playing

Macron's Firm Migrant Policy In France Tarnishes Human Touch

0ac741064534ff9777160d54b21db50049ea734d
now playing

US Says It Negotiated $285M Cut In United Nations Budget

1514284081864
now playing

Kremlin: Navalny's Calls For Vote Boycott Might Be Illegal

(AP) – Talk-show host Tavis Smiley isn’t just angry at PBS for firing him on sexual misconduct charges; he’s angry about his depiction in the media.  Smiley says that if he hadn’t spoken about his romantic relationships with subordinates, the public would make little distinction between them and men who have been accused of sexual assault or rape.

Conflation of different forms of misbehavior is one of the issues facing news organizations reporting on the fast-moving story about sexual misconduct. Even the idea is controversial. Many women say that even behavior that seems less egregious still humiliates and victimizes victims.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty shot at police in PA before dieing

Motive Of Man Who Shot At Officers Still Under Investigation

jsalinas 0
41-year-old Pau Hang

Feds Charge Man, Say He Sprayed A Foul Liquid At Supermarket

jsalinas 0
IOWA FIRE HOME FIRE KILLS 4

Police: 4 Family Members Killed In Christmas Day Fire

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video