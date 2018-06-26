Home NATIONAL Media Fight Restrictions On Immigrant Children Facilities
Media Fight Restrictions On Immigrant Children Facilities
Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas
(AP) – The children at the center of the national debate over President Trump’s immigration policy have been heard about but rarely seen.  News organizations say they are pushing back every day against Trump administration restrictions on access to facilities where children separated from their parents are being held. Government handouts satisfy few, and there have been disputes raised in some of the few independent instances where a sense emerges of what is happening at the border.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim says it’s not enough for the government to provide curated images of what is happening at the detention centers. The Associated Press calls the government handouts sanitized.  News organizations are looking for ways around it, like ProPublica did when it obtained audio of crying children in one of the facilities.

