Home NATIONAL Media Firm That Aided Trump Won’t Be Prosecuted
Media Firm That Aided Trump Won’t Be Prosecuted
NATIONAL
0

Media Firm That Aided Trump Won’t Be Prosecuted

0
0
GAVEL
now viewing

Media Firm That Aided Trump Won’t Be Prosecuted

Texas boy jumps from burning apartment to officers
now playing

Boy Jumps From Burning Apartment To Officers

teresa may
now playing

British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote

Miami’s Dr. Michael Hoffer
now playing

Cuba Health Mystery: Diplomats Had Inner-Ear Damage Early On

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones
now playing

Jones Says Farmers Scared By Trump's Tariffs

French president Emmanuel Macron
now playing

France's Macron Caught Between Protests, Strasbourg Attack

Jerrell Altic
now playing

Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church

POLICE CRIME SCENE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

3 Officers Shot Serving Warrant; Suspect Dead

Jacob Anderson
now playing

No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

EXECUTION CHAMBER
now playing

Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run
now playing

Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run

(AP) – The U.S. attorney’s office in New York says it won’t prosecute the National Enquirer’s parent company over its efforts to suppress an embarrassing story about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The agreement was announced Wednesday shortly after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison.  Cohen’s crimes included working with American Media Inc. to buy the silence of a model who says she had an affair with Trump. The president denies the affair.  Like Cohen, the tabloid publisher admitted it was trying to influence the election by protecting Trump from a damaging story.

As part of the deal, AMI acknowledged it made a $150,000 payment to the model “in concert” with the Trump campaign with the intent of influencing the election.  It requires AMI to cooperate with federal prosecutors in any investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Schumer Calls Trump Wall Threat ‘temper tantrum’
  2. Behind Closed Doors, Pelosi Disparages Trump’s ‘manhood’
  3. Trump: Private Meeting With Dems ‘very friendly’
  4. Pelosi: Trump Thinks Mexico Will Pay For Wall
Related Posts
Miami’s Dr. Michael Hoffer

Cuba Health Mystery: Diplomats Had Inner-Ear Damage Early On

jsalinas 0
Democratic Sen. Doug Jones

Jones Says Farmers Scared By Trump’s Tariffs

jsalinas 0
U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan

Former Trump Lawyer Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video