Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo

(AP) – Syrian state-owned media is reporting that the last batch of rebels is now evacuating eastern Aleppo with their families. Al-Ikhbariya TV and Lebanon’s Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar channel say four buses and 15 vehicles are now carrying the final group of rebels from the last rebel-held sliver of eastern Aleppo. Live footage from the Ramousseh crossing showed the nighttime evacuation Thursday.

Al-Ikhbariya said the Syrian military is expected to announce Aleppo a fully “liberated” city once the last rebels leave. The evacuations were sent in motion last week after Syria’s opposition agreed to surrender its last footholds in eastern Aleppo, effectively ending the opposition’s four-year hold over parts of the city.