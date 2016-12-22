Home WORLD Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo
Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo
WORLD
0

Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo

0
0
aleppo
now viewing

Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

drain-the-swamp
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Will Keep Using 'drain the swamp' Mantra

electoral-vote-versus-popular-vote
now playing

Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million

trump
now playing

Trump Calls For Expanded Nuclear Arsenal

GAVEL LAW LEGAL
now playing

Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney's DWI Dismissal

richard-spencer-1
now playing

White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

child-abuse
now playing

Texas Child Abuse Death Rising Despite Governor's Shakeup

berlin-german-truck-attack
now playing

San Benito Native Injured In Berlin Truck Attack

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents

republican-lt-gov-dan-patrick
now playing

Texas Lieutenant Governor Praises North Carolina LGBT Law

(AP) – Syrian state-owned media is reporting that the last batch of rebels is now evacuating eastern Aleppo with their families.  Al-Ikhbariya TV and Lebanon’s Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar channel say four buses and 15 vehicles are now carrying the final group of rebels from the last rebel-held sliver of eastern Aleppo.  Live footage from the Ramousseh crossing showed the nighttime evacuation Thursday.

Al-Ikhbariya said the Syrian military is expected to announce Aleppo a fully “liberated” city once the last rebels leave.  The evacuations were sent in motion last week after Syria’s opposition agreed to surrender its last footholds in eastern Aleppo, effectively ending the opposition’s four-year hold over parts of the city.

Related posts:

  1. Last Group To Be Evacuated From Syria’s Aleppo Within Hours
  2. Bombs In Iraq’s Mosul Kill 23
  3. 710 KURV ON SOCIAL MEDIA
  4. Permit Requirements To Be Enforced Following Flea Market Fire
Related Posts
IRAQ BAGHDAD SMALL GEN MAP

Bombs In Iraq’s Mosul Kill 23

jsalinas 0
anis-amri

Amri Fingerprints Reportedly Found In Truck

jsalinas 0
berlin-attack-investigation

Two Americans Among The Injured

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video