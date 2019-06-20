Median Age Increases In U.S.

FILE - In this July 3, 2017 file photo, a man and woman walk under trees down a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the median age in the U.S has increased by a year to 38.2 years from 2010 to 2018. The date released Thursday, June 20, 2019, comes as many baby boomers have been hitting the retirement age in recent years. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The United States is growing older. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows half of the country’s population is now over the age of 38. The median age increased to 38-point-two years in 2018, up from 37-point-two in 2010.

The increase is due in large part by Baby Boomers who surpassed the 65-year-old mark. That age group increased by 30-percent since 2010 while the under-18 population decreased.

Maine has the highest median age in the country, going from 42-point-seven-years in 2010 to just under 45-years last year. Utah had the lowest median age at 31-years-old.