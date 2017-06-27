Home NATIONAL Medicaid Mission Creep Threatens GOP’s ‘Obamacare’ Repeal
Medicaid Mission Creep Threatens GOP’s ‘Obamacare’ Repeal
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Medicaid Mission Creep Threatens GOP’s ‘Obamacare’ Repeal

0
0
MCI-Doctors-Office-Medical-Ops-1
now viewing

Medicaid Mission Creep Threatens GOP’s ‘Obamacare’ Repeal

urlhttp3a2f2fstatic-politico-com2f332fb32fc854a1c24d47990b0e95c62810752f18-donald-trump-16-gty-1160
now playing

Democrats Aim To Blast Trump For Favoring Wealthy

800
now playing

US Arms For Syrian Kurds Will Continue After Raqqa

800x-1
now playing

Dutch Government Partially Liable In 300 Srebrenica Deaths

6bcb236055fd404e8a67a63ec999078c-780×456
now playing

EU Fines Google A Record 2.42 Billion Euros

5951ce73c10ba.image
now playing

Syria Rejects US Chemical Attack Allegations

1498556267045
now playing

Iranians Brush Off US Travel Ban

Salvador Adame Pardo, director de Canal 6TV
now playing

Mexican Journalist's Charred Body Identified

HEALTHCARE REPORT
now playing

Audit Says Senate Bill Would Leave 22m Uninsured

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

Top Republican Trims Defense Budget Plan

SANCTUARY CITIES IN TEXAS
now playing

Federal Judge Considers Fate Of Texas 'sanctuary cities' Law

(AP) – The Republican crusade to repeal “Obamacare” has turned into an effort to limit the growth of Medicaid. That bit of mission creep is complicating things for the GOP, and could lead to deadlock.
Medicaid, the federal-state program for low-income people, has grown to become a mainstay in local communities, providing financing for hospitals, nursing homes, insurers, and now drug treatment centers confronting the opioid epidemic.
With about 70 million Medicaid recipients, it covers more people than Medicare.
Republicans from Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona have expressed misgivings.
The nonpartisan National Association of Medicaid Directors says the Senate bill is unworkable, “a transfer of risk, responsibility, and cost.”
But Republican Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming, the budget committee chairman, says, “The present system is unsustainable.”

Related posts:

  1. Audit Says Senate Bill Would Leave 22m Uninsured
  2. Democrats Aim To Blast Trump For Favoring Wealthy
  3. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  4. Trump: Not ‘That Far Off’ From Passing Health Overhaul
Related Posts
urlhttp3a2f2fstatic-politico-com2f332fb32fc854a1c24d47990b0e95c62810752f18-donald-trump-16-gty-1160

Democrats Aim To Blast Trump For Favoring Wealthy

Zack Cantu 0
6bcb236055fd404e8a67a63ec999078c-780×456

EU Fines Google A Record 2.42 Billion Euros

Zack Cantu 0
5951ce73c10ba.image

Syria Rejects US Chemical Attack Allegations

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video