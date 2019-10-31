Medical Examiner Working To Identify 2 Bodies Found On Padre Island

Kleburg County officials are investigating the case of two bodies found buried on Padre Island near Corpus Christi. The bodies, one on top of the other, were found by Kleburg County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday and Monday.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are still waiting as of yesterday for the medical examiner’s report to learn the identities of the deceased. The statement also says a missing couple, James and Michelle Butler from New Hampshire, were traveling through the area on the way to eventually reach a south Florida destination and are thought to have visited Padre Island. They were last heard from when they were in Corpus Christi on October 14th.