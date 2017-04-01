Home TEXAS Medical Experts Say Phosphine Deaths Are Rare
Medical Experts Say Phosphine Deaths Are Rare
Medical Experts Say Phosphine Deaths Are Rare

(AP) — Medical experts who specialize in poison control say accidental poisonings from the active ingredient in the pest control substance that led to the death of four Amarillo children are not uncommon, but deaths from aluminum phosphide are rare.  Fire officials say the children’s father spread a commercial grade pest control pellet under the family’s mobile house. Poisonous phosphine gas was released when he tried to wash away some of it with water.

Cynthia Aaron, the medical director for the Michigan Regional Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, says the doctors at the center see mostly adults with exposure issues to phosphine gas from aluminum phosphide because the pesticide is used in industrial shipping.  The American Association of Poison Control Centers reported 82 exposures to aluminum phosphide in 2015 with two deaths.

