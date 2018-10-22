Home NATIONAL Mega Millions Players Ponder How To Spend Record $1.6B Prize
Mega Millions Players Ponder How To Spend Record $1.6B Prize
Mega Millions Players Ponder How To Spend Record $1.6B Prize

(AP) – With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at a record $1.6 billion, people are snapping up tickets across the U.S.
The Powerball jackpot also has climbed. It’s up to an estimated $620 million for Wednesday’s drawing. That would make it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
But much of the focus has been on Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and what would be the largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.
From San Diego to New York, people are dreaming of how they would spend the money should they beat the astronomical odds of winning.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is played in the same places, plus Puerto Rico.

