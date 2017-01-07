Home TEXAS Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors
(AP) – Thousands of visitors have converged on downtown Dallas for a faith-and-family festival organized by a Dallas-based church.

Megafest brings together Christian musicians and speakers to motivate audiences of all ages.

Director Bruce Lankford says the festival is one of the largest gatherings of African-American churches in the country and draws visitors from around the world. About 100,000 people have attended in the past.

Bishop T.D. Jakes of The Potter’s House church has organized the festival for nearly 15 years. It is taking place in Dallas for the third time.

Jakes and other panelists will lead discussions on topics that include women’s empowerment and financial literacy.

Other events include a comedy show, dance classes and a film festival.

The four-day event began Wednesday and is to conclude Saturday.

