Meghan McCain Unloads On Trump

Meghan McCain is unloading on President Trump after his weekend Twitter attacks on her late father. McCain is a co-host of ABC’s “The View” and said today that, unlike her dad, Trump will never be a great man. She noted that John McCain was a solid family man and pointedly suggested that Trump spend more weekend time with his family.

The younger McCain said Trump spent the weekend “obsessing” and insisted that he could “never live up to” her father. She also said John McCain is Trump’s “kryptonite.”

Trump tweeted that “last in his class” McCain sent a dossier about to the FBI and media hoping to have it published before the election. The Steele Dossier, as it’s known, contains unproven allegations of Russian collusion among other salacious claims.