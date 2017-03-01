Home TRENDING Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC
Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC
Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC

(AP) – Megyn Kelly has made her next career move. And it involves a move away from Fox News. The anchor is bolting for NBC News, where the network says she will host a daytime talk show and a weekend newsmagazine – and contribute to breaking news coverage.

Kelly became a star at Fox – but also made headlines for her contentious relationship with President-elect Donald Trump. Trump railed against her on Twitter and the news after she asked him a pointed question at the first Republican presidential debate about his dealings with women. Kelly’s contract with Fox expires this summer. And right now, it’s unclear when she will leave Fox and start showing up on NBC.

