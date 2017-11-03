Melania Trump Begins To Embrace New Role As First Lady

(AP) – Melania Trump’s invitation for high-powered women to join her at the White House was about more than the lunch they would eat, or the stated purpose of honoring International Women’s Day.

It marked a “coming out” for the first lady, seven weeks into Presidential Donald Trump’s administration. After spending a couple of weeks hunkered down at the family’s midtown Manhattan penthouse while Trump launched his presidency, the former model is beginning to embrace her very public new role.

Mrs. Trump recently helped plan their first big White House social event, an annual, black-tie dinner for the nation’s governors.

She has made other quiet appearances, watching as her husband signed legislation and executive orders, and accompanying him to the Capitol for a speech to Congress.