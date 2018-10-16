Home NATIONAL Melania Trump To Focus On Opioids, Newborns In Hospital Tour
Melania Trump To Focus On Opioids, Newborns In Hospital Tour
NATIONAL
Melania Trump To Focus On Opioids, Newborns In Hospital Tour

(AP) – First lady Melania Trump will travel to Philadelphia to meet with families of children who were affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb.

Mrs. Trump is being joined on her Wednesday visit to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

The hospital has provided care to mothers with opioid use disorder and their newborn children for more than 45 years.

Mrs. Trump also plans to tour a neonatal intensive care nursery and speak at a U.S. health department conference on a new system that tracks infants suffering from opiate withdrawal.

The first lady’s visit is one of the stops she’s making to promote her “Be Best” campaign, which focuses on major issues affecting children, including the importance of healthy pregnancies.

