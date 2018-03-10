Melania Trump Visits Ex-Slave Holding Facility In Ghana

The U.S. first lady spent just under an hour on a guided tour of the 17th-century castle, where slaves were held before they were shipped across the Atlantic Ocean.

Mrs. Trump spent about 10 minutes inside the cramped male slave dungeon. She walked through the infamous “Door of No Return.” She also laid a wreath and signed the guest book.

Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first extended solo international tour as first lady. She has stops planned in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.