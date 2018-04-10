Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

(AP) – Melania Trump has visited a school in Malawi, the second stop on a five-day goodwill visit to Africa. The U.S. first lady landed in the capital of Lilongwe on Thursday morning after a six-hour flight from Ghana. She’s focusing the trip on her interest in child welfare.

Mrs. Trump received a joyous welcome upon her arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, with singing and dancing by a troupe of women and scores of schoolchildren waving flags. She went directly to Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, where she watched teachers carry out lessons to help the students learn English and the Chichewa language. Students welcomed her by singing, “We are happy today to see you.”

Mrs. Trump opened her first extended solo international trip on Tuesday in Ghana. The remaining stops on her tour are Kenya and Egypt.