Home WORLD Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour
Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour
WORLD
0

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

0
0
Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour
now viewing

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

body identified
now playing

Man Found Dead In Brownsville Resaca Identified

transgender bathroom
now playing

Transgender Bathroom Policy

diane feinstein
now playing

Democrats: Kavanaugh-FBI Probe Is Incomplete

Brett Kavanaugh
now playing

Republicans Feeling Pretty Good About Kavanaugh Confirmation

Migrants embrace ruling that keeps temporary status for now
now playing

Migrants Embrace Ruling That Keeps Temporary Status For Now

Cmdr. Charles B. Goodwin. Photo Courtesy virtualwall.org
now playing

Remains Of Missing Vietnam War Pilot From Texas Identified

MITCH MCCONNELL
now playing

McConnell Says FBI Didn't Corroborate Claims

John Demers, Mark Flynn
now playing

Anti-Doping Groups Cheer Indictment Of Russians

SOCIAL MEDIA MOBILE PHONE
now playing

Poll: Young Americans Say Online Bullying A Serious Problem

AFGHANISTAN KABUL
now playing

1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan

(AP) – Melania Trump has visited a school in Malawi, the second stop on a five-day goodwill visit to Africa.  The U.S. first lady landed in the capital of Lilongwe on Thursday morning after a six-hour flight from Ghana. She’s focusing the trip on her interest in child welfare.

Mrs. Trump received a joyous welcome upon her arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, with singing and dancing by a troupe of women and scores of schoolchildren waving flags.  She went directly to Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, where she watched teachers carry out lessons to help the students learn English and the Chichewa language. Students welcomed her by singing, “We are happy today to see you.”

Mrs. Trump opened her first extended solo international trip on Tuesday in Ghana.  The remaining stops on her tour are Kenya and Egypt.

Related posts:

  1. Raul Moreno Runs for MISD School Board Place 3
  2. Lynse Guerra Runs for MISD School Board Place 7
  3. Larry Esparza Runs for MISD School Board Place 6
  4. Canada Relieved Trade Deal Done, Won’t Forget Trump Attacks
Related Posts
John Demers, Mark Flynn

Anti-Doping Groups Cheer Indictment Of Russians

jsalinas 0
AFGHANISTAN KABUL

1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan

jsalinas 0
INDONESIA QUAKE RELIEFE FROM FRENCH

French Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life In Quake

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video