Melania's Jacket: 'I really don't care, do u?'
Melania’s Jacket: ‘I really don’t care, do u?’

MELANIA TRUMP IN MCALLEN AIRPORT
Melania’s Jacket: ‘I really don’t care, do u?’

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
(AP) – First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?”  The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.  When asked what message the first lady’s jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

Mrs. Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, which houses 55 migrant children.  The trendy jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady’s typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe.

In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

