Home NATIONAL Melissa McCarthy Mocks Sean Spicer With Motorized Podium
Melissa McCarthy Mocks Sean Spicer With Motorized Podium
NATIONAL
0

Melissa McCarthy Mocks Sean Spicer With Motorized Podium

0
0
MELISSA MCARTHY MOCKING SEAN SPICER IN NEW YORK
now viewing

Melissa McCarthy Mocks Sean Spicer With Motorized Podium

donna isd generic logo
now playing

Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit

POPE FRANCIS IN PORTUGAL
now playing

Pope Urges Catholics To "tear down all walls"

computer-hacker-hacking
now playing

Russian Interior Ministry Is Hit By Cyberattack

KIRKERSVILLE OHIO NURSING HOME SHOOTING-2
now playing

Sheriff: Gunman Kills Police Chief, 2 Nursing Home Workers

plastic bag
now playing

State Formally Drops Lawsuit Over Brownsville Plastic Fee

LAPTOP IN AIRLINER AIRPLANE
now playing

US, EU In Urgent Discussions On Pitch To Expand Laptop Ban

CIATLAN JENNER
now playing

Don't Call Me Caitlyn: Baby Name Plunges In Popularity

COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK
now playing

UK Hospitals Report Tech Problems In Possible Cyberattack

RUSSIA PROBE DONALD TRUMP PUTIN ELECTION
now playing

Former Top Spy Pushes Back At Trump's Tweets

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas House OKs Distinction Of Ectopic Surgery Vs. Abortion

(AP) – Melissa McCarthy has gone into the streets of Manhattan to lampoon White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The comedian was captured on video Friday morning riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer, presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next “Saturday Night Live.”

In the video, McCarthy is seen gliding in the middle of traffic in front of the Time Warner Center, not far from Rockefeller Center, the longtime home of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”  NBC would not comment on the video.

Spicer has been a frequent target of McCarthy, who has mocked him in the past in skits where she fires a water gun at the press corps and uses a lectern to ram a journalist.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Trump Warns Comey About Leaking To Media
  2. Trump Contradicts White House On Reasons For Comey Firing
  3. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  4. Flames Prevented Officers From Reaching Children
Related Posts
KIRKERSVILLE OHIO NURSING HOME SHOOTING-2

Sheriff: Gunman Kills Police Chief, 2 Nursing Home Workers

jsalinas 0
CIATLAN JENNER

Don’t Call Me Caitlyn: Baby Name Plunges In Popularity

jsalinas 0
RUSSIA PROBE DONALD TRUMP PUTIN ELECTION

Former Top Spy Pushes Back At Trump’s Tweets

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video